Nicki Minaj Opens Up To James Corden About How She’s Lost ‘Freedom,’ Confidence With Age On New Carpool Karaoke Episode

The Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj has always been used to being in the driver’s seat when it comes to her music. But instead, on Wednesday, James Corden was the one behind the wheels, as he makes a grand comeback of his beloved “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show after two years, many thanks to the Covid pandemic.

In-between laughs and cackles, rap-alongs and trying out her best British accent, Minaj spoke Franky about her struggles with anxiety and how she constantly comes under scrutiny as a superstar and public figure.

“I think when I was younger, probably my more natural state was to be more confident. But I think when you are a woman and you’re in the public eye all the time, if you’re not careful, you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized,” she said, after having explained how chewing ice alleviates her anxiety. “It’s not natural for a human being to just always feel like everyone’s critiquing them.”

Minaj continued by explaining that she had “an amazing sense of freedom” when she first started out because “nobody gave a fuck” about what she was doing. “It goes from that to the complete, complete opposite where if I blink my eye wrong, they’ll have a story made up about why I blinked my eye that way,” she said.

Catch the entirety of her Carpool Karaoke feature below.