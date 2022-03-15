Nicki Minaj Makes It Clear Why She Had Her Verse Initially Pulled From Coi Leray Collab

After a brief setback, Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration is still coming out.

The Barbz were thrown into a frenzy when it was announced that the two rappers joined efforts on “Blick Blick,” a track scheduled for release this Friday, March 18th. Prior to this time, there had been rumors about Nicki had collaborating with Coi on a song before Leray’s father, Benzino, went on social media to spill the secret, which he later reportedly apologized for.

The rap queen answered a few questions fans had for her about how she selects requests from artists. In addition, she made it known why she initially pulled her verse from Leray’s collab before changing her mind and deciding to move forward with it.

“Yes. I had gotten 6 diff feature requests & it was rlly just the song itself that made me choose,” Nicki replied. “I couldn’t get Coi verse out my head. I just loved all her choices. And someone I know well confirmed she rlly writes her stuff so I respected her more.” Minaj tweeted.

Nicki added: “I did pull it. But the label hit me going hard. But rlly I had a private convo w|coi & that’s what changed my mind. Not the label. I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way @ her own time. But that’s water under the bridge now. Good vibes all 2022.”