background
News

Nicki Minaj Is Taking “Queen Radio” To Amazon Amp

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 9, 2022Last Updated: March 9, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Nicki Minaj Is Taking "Queen Radio" To Amazon Amp » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022
Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nicki Minaj will be making a comeback to radio in weeks to come.

The rapper inked a new deal to bring Queen Radio to Amazon Amp, a new service that announced on Tuesday, March 8th. The show which was formerly exclusive to Apple Music will be changing territories, as it dips off to Amazon Amp, a new live radio app that allows users to play DJ, while they also chat with listeners and also get the chance to check out tens of millions of songs majorly distributed by Universal, Sony, and Warner, alongside hundreds of other independent imprints.

In preparation for her next Instagram Livestream session at 4PM EST on Tuesday, Nicki posted an exclusive code for the Barbz to download the app and get set for the first new episode of Queen Radio. With this, Nicki will be joining a host of other artists that have had to partner with Amp for their own shows.

Related Articles

Such artists include Pusha-T, Tinashe, Lil Yachty, Travis Barker, Big Boi, and more. Some internet personalities like Nikita Dragun have also gotten a chunk of the partnership cake. While a lot of hype is going up for other upcoming shows, the announcement of stunning return of Queen Radio stole every thunder.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 9, 2022Last Updated: March 9, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Check Out Mitski’s New Visuals To “Stay Soft” » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

Check Out Mitski’s New Visuals To “Stay Soft”

February 5, 2022
Eminem & Dr. Dre Secure Spots On The Billboard 200 Top 10 Following Super Bowl Boost In Sales » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

Eminem & Dr. Dre Secure Spots On The Billboard 200…

February 21, 2022
Super Bowl 2022 Commercials Features Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg, Zendaya & More » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

Super Bowl 2022 Commercials Features Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg,…

February 8, 2022
Elton John Rocks Gucci, Head-to-toe, And Hits The Streets Of NYC In Style » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

Elton John Rocks Gucci, Head-to-toe, And Hits The Streets Of…

February 24, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button