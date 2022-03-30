Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Twitter User Who Calls Her Unauthentic: "Eat Sh*t Please"

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Nicki Minaj has been creating so much buzz prior to the release of her upcoming album. She’s been collaborating with a select few artistes on different hit singles, and in the same manner dropping hot new singles of her own too.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Nicki showed out for Fivio Foreign who was celebrating his birthday, but when footage from the bash was shared, someone thought Nicki was not being her authentic self. “I wish she’ll move on from this lifestyle this isn’t you anymore nicki,” an account tweeted.

Nicki immediately ricocheted the shots fired, writing, “Tell me you don’t know anything about Nicki Minaj w/o telling me.” Adding that people come up different perceptions of her and expect her to play them out in real life.

“ppl rlly create their own perception of you then tell you not to be you. Girl eat shit please. Thank you. out of all the 3 wishes a btch get a btch using 1 wish to tell me not to be who I’ve ALWAYS fkng been,” she tweeted.

Writing in a separate tweet, she said, “My whole AUTHENTIC come up is fully documented for the world to see. YouTube is free I think still. Y’all want me 2b some rich RNB singer/pop star so bad. (well not the smart ppl) they know my story. 1 thing u can never change is ur story. I can&will only be me.”