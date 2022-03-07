Nicki Minaj Confirms Having Considered Drake Executive-Produce Her New Album

Female rapper, Nicki Minaj has said that she’s actually discussed with Drake about having him executive-produce her next album.

The two artists already have a fine collaborative relationship, as they have, so many times, featured each other throughout the spans of their long-running careers on massive hits like “Make Me Proud,” “Only,” “No Frauds,” and much more.

The topic of working with Drizzy came up during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, over the weekend. In response to a question about how long it had to take her to rustle up one of her lyrics, Minaj explained:

“Few mins. What’s funny is- that was originally 1 of the many lines I had on Seeing Green. My SG verse was just way too long so I kept creating new edits & sending back & forth to Champagne Papi. Cuz he was like Wayne verse already long as well, so we gotta try to shorten the song.”

And when she got asked if she has any upcoming collaborations up her sleeves with Drake, Minaj revealed: “We actually discussed him EP’ing this new album. That was b4 Seeing Green even came out.” She also went ahead to share some of her grown woman wisdom with women contending with some sexual struggles.