Nicki Minaj And Coi Leray Talk About Sexuality On An Instagram Livestream

March 21, 2022
Photo credit: YouTube

Fresh off their collaboration “Blick Blick,” Nicki Minaj put Coi Leray during an Instagram Livestream on Friday night.

As their honest conversation lasted, they pair delved into some hot topics that included an intimate chat about sexuality. Nicki enquired from the “Twinnem” rapper if she was a lesbian, to which she sharply have the response, “No, I like dick.”

Coi also admitted to being involved in sexual relationship with a woman in the past, but still doesn’t fancy herself bisexual. “No, I eat pussy before though. It just wasn’t for me,” she said. “After I was in it, that’s when I realized. I was like, listen, this is not for me. This is not my type of thing.”

When it boils down to sexual partners, Coi pitches her tent with men because of their strength. “You know what it is, I like a man’s touch. I like aggression so a girl can’t really give me that aggression.”

Coi attributed her tomboy image to being the result of growing up as the only girl in a family of boys. “My shit looks a little, I guess, lesbian or tomboy or dykish or whatever they wanna call it.”

However, Coi does not completely rule out a future relationship with a woman. Nicki, on the other hand, also disclosed her own teenage experience with a girl.


