Nick Cannon’s Kids Questioned Him Over Song About Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon has revealed that his kids have questioned the message and motive behind his recently released song, “Alone”.

Alone, which is expected to be part of Nick Cannon’s forthcoming album, is said to be a song about the women in Nick Cannon’s life, notably Mariah Carey. And talking about women, with eight kids from five mothers, excluding his unofficial romances, Nick sure has a lot to talk about.

Nick is expected to release his 15-track studio album titled Raw N B: The Explicit Tape. The album, he has explained, is an explicit comment on his past relationship.

A section of his fans have also described the song as an attempt to win his ex-wife Mariah Carey back. Confirming that he’s heard the talks from people around him, Nick explained that his kids had brought the popular sentiments to his attention while challenging him.

Speaking to the outlet, Nick explained that he heard from his kids that Mariah had listened to the song,, and she had no bad feelings towards it. He further revealed that the kids asked, “Dad, you wrote the song about mom?” To which he responded, “uh not necessarily”, before going ahead to describe his ex-wife as a queen on another frequency,” who had nothing negative to say about the song.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon met in 2005 but didn’t begin dating until 2008, three years later. They later got married in the Bahamas in 2008, and both singers had their twin sons, Morrocan and Monroe in 2011. Unfortunately, the couple got separated in 2014 due to several career-related irreconcilable differences. The duo are still, however, committed to parenting their kids. It is the commitment that has kept both singers in a close relationship.

Speaking on the song’s message, “Alone”, in relation to his relationship with Mariah, Nick explained, “We talk every day, we keep our conversations about family and positive things.” Debunking the assumption about the message, he explained that the song’s message was: “Let me gracefully bow out and thank you for the love.”

