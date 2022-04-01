background
NBA YoungBoy’s Alleged Upcoming New Album, “The Last Slimeto” Tracklist Rumoured To Contain 30 Tracks

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 1, 2022Last Updated: April 1, 2022
Nba Youngboy'S Alleged Upcoming New Album, &Quot;The Last Slimeto&Quot; Tracklist Rumoured To Contain 30 Tracks, Undercover, News, April 1, 2022
Photo by David Cabrera

It looks like we’ll be having another full-length project from YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Despite being under house arrest in Utah due to federal weapons charges, NBA YoungBoy has proven that neither his mind nor music cannot also be restricted, as he relentlessly keeps dropping fire singles and projects. Early this year, he had even dropped a diss track that seemed to take shots at almost everyone, further etching his name into headlines.

Weeks ago too, YB was announced to be the No. 1 artist on YouTube since the year began, in addition to the insane numbers he rakes in from streaming platforms. Just last month, his collaborative project with DaBaby, Better Than You, continues to wreak havoc in the world of music critics.

In the same unstoppable spirit, a photo displaying a tracklist rumoured to be YoungBoy’s last album with Atlantic Records was shared on Thursday, March 31. The image of ‘The Last Slimeto’, the same album DJ Akademiks had previously tweeted about, reveals that the project will be packed with 30 tracks, but last, the final 11 were unveiled.Nba Youngboy'S Alleged Upcoming New Album, &Quot;The Last Slimeto&Quot; Tracklist Rumoured To Contain 30 Tracks, Undercover, News, April 1, 2022

Though it remains unclear if YB has any plans of having any guest features on this one, not that his fan-base would mind, any way.

The Last Slimeto Album Artwork (Front & Back) With Tracklist

Nba Youngboy'S Alleged Upcoming New Album, &Quot;The Last Slimeto&Quot; Tracklist Rumoured To Contain 30 Tracks, Undercover, News, April 1, 2022 Nba Youngboy'S Alleged Upcoming New Album, &Quot;The Last Slimeto&Quot; Tracklist Rumoured To Contain 30 Tracks, Undercover, News, April 1, 2022

