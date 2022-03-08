background
NBA YoungBoy May Have Taken Lil Durk On His Challenge To Drop On His Release Date

PLil Durk has dared rappers to drop on the same day he does, just so he can flex on them, but an unmoved NBA YoungBoy has accepted the challenge.

For what would appear to be months now, the Chicago rapper, Lil Durk has been in the thick of a feuding situation with Baton Rouge rapper, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who has continued to throw shade on the artist, his fiancée, and basically anyone that associates with him.

Just last week, NBA YoungBoy dropped his latest and first collaborative album with DaBaby, BETTER THAN YOU, on the exact same date when King Von’s posthumous album, What It Means To Be King, was released. But unlikely to what he had probably predicted, the album did not perform better than Von’s by a large margin.

But it would seem like the unrelenting YB might want to try his luck again following Durkio’s challenge, which he posted on his Instagram page, telling anybody that he dares them to drop a project on the same date as 7220’s release. YB must have caught wind of this, as his producer, Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, also shared the release date for the rapper’s next album.

“3•00•22 The end ? #Demise,” Goldberg posted on Instagram, teasing the new album from YB, “The Last Slimeto”.

