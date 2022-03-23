NBA YoungBoy Has Been YouTube’s #1 Ranking Artist Since The Start Of 2022

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been YouTube’s No. 1 artiste since the start of 2022, officially crossing the 10 billionth mark on his YouTube views.

NBA YoungBoy, his sound and his eccentric visuals style indeed have a firm grip on his subscribers and YouTube as a platform. Over the past few years, the superstar rapper has been sitting pretty atop the platform’s highest-ranking artists, achieving a ton of his career success there.

A report recently detailed approximately how much revenue YoungBoy rakes in from YouTube, disclosing that the rapper accrues over $17 million annually from streams alone. That said, it really shouldn’t come as a surprise to discover that YB has been ranked as the No. 1 artiste on YouTube every single week since the inception of this year.

Officially grossing past ten billion streams on YouTube this week, it has been reported that NBA YoungBoy has been YouTube’s most prominent artist throughout 2022, chilling at the top spot every week since the first day of this year.

Even from before now, the rapper’s standing in the platform’s rankings hasn’t been so much of competition either, as YoungBoy has reigned supreme over huge names like Post Malone, DaBaby, and others, as he has doubled their stats from back in 2019.