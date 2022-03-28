background
NBA YoungBoy Breaks The Billboard 200 Chart Record Set By The Late Biggie

Image via YouTube/NBA YoungBoy

Breaking records and setting new trends looks like what NBA YoungBoy was born to do.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again keeps rising despite being surrounded by controversies and feuds the size of a mountain capable of crushing anyone. The “Colors” rapper keeps soaring to new heights with the crazy digital love his fans keep showing him.

Not too long ago, it was announced that YB was the No. 1 YouTube artist, and has been since the inception of 2022, surpassing other heavyweights on the platform. Like that is not enough, on March 27th, he reportedly broke a historic hip-hop record that had previously been held by the late Biggie Smalls.

Earlier this weekend, @DailyLoud sent out a tweet reporting that the Baton Rouge-born recording artist has dethroned the Notorious B.I.G. to become the new rapper with the 20th most weeks spent on the Billboard 200 Chart in history.

The new development has since sparked lots of online banter amongst fans from both camps, as some draw up comparisons, while others simply praise YB for hitting an achievement that major at such a young age.

Weeks before, on March 9th, a tweet from @HipHopAllDay had alleged that, at the time, YB had just taken down Young Thug and Cardi B on the list, making him “the rapper with the 21st most weeks in history at just 22 years old.”

