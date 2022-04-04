background
Nas Performs Old But Gold Classics At Grammys

April 4, 2022
Photo credit: Noam Galai/WireImage
Photo credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

Hip-hop royalty took the center stage at the Grammys, music’s biggest night.

The Grammys had earlier announced their performance lineup for the award show, which included the biggest names in music and a few OGs in the game like Nas. And he came through with the royal sauce to show the younger ones how it’s done.

Nas delivered a medley of classics at Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Being nominated for two awards, he set things in motion with “I Can.” Draped in a double-breasted lavender suit and possessing the aura of a crown prince, the 45-year-old rap icon took it all the way back to 2002 with “Made You Look” and “One Mic,” having the backing of a band including Adam Blackstone.

He capped off his set with “Rare”, off his latest album, “King’s Disease II”, which also happens to be nominated for a Grammy. Last year, Nas had won a Grammy for Best Rap Album for “King’s Disease”, his very first Grammy throughout his career. This year as well, he received two nominations, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song, but failed to go home with any awards.

Nas performed last at the 2019 Grammys when he came in to assist Lil Nas X for the remix to “Rodeo.”

