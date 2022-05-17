Naira Marley announces date for debut Album

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Naira Marley has announced he is set to release his debut studio album, bringing an end to the prolonged waiting years of his fans.

In an announcement addressed to his Marlian citizens via his Instagram page, the self-styled Marlian president announced that his debut album, titled “GTT”, “God’s time is the best” will finally be released this month. He further announced that he had set aside May 30th as the official Marlian day, and date for the release of the album. He explained that the official Marlian day is set aside to celebrate his fans, the streets, and all lovers of his music. Watch the video of the announcement here:

While offering no clue as to what to expect from the album, there is the likelihood that the album will feature some of Naira Marley’s hit singles as well as new projects.

Naira Marley has etched his name on the minds and his music on the lips of Afrobeats lovers with back to back club bangers. Naira Marley, 31 has enjoyed almost a cult-like followership among Nigerian youths following the success of his hit single “ISSA Goal” in 2018. The song was so successful it got adopted by coca-cola and remixed as Nigeria’s anthem for the Russia 2018 world cup. Naira Marley has since released club bangers which include Opotoyi, Tesumole, Tingasa, Mafo among others.

Seeing how Naira Marley has consistently delivered solid projects over the years, there cannot be any doubt that his debut album would satisfy the cravings of his fans.