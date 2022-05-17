background
News

Naira Marley announces date for debut Album

Olumide JokotadeMay 17, 2022Last Updated: May 17, 2022
Naira Marley
Naira Marley; Credit: The Vaultz News

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Naira Marley has announced he is set to release his debut studio album, bringing an end to the prolonged waiting years of his fans.

In an announcement addressed to his Marlian citizens via his Instagram page, the self-styled Marlian president announced that his debut album, titled “GTT”, “God’s time is the best” will finally be released this month. He further announced that he had set aside May 30th as the official Marlian day, and date for the release of the album. He explained that the official Marlian day is set aside to celebrate his fans, the streets, and all lovers of his music. Watch the video of the announcement here:

While offering no clue as to what to expect from the album, there is the likelihood that the album will feature some of Naira Marley’s hit singles as well as new projects.

Naira Marley has etched his name on the minds and his music on the lips of Afrobeats lovers with back to back club bangers. Naira Marley, 31 has enjoyed almost a cult-like followership among Nigerian youths following the success of his hit single “ISSA Goal” in 2018. The song was so successful it got adopted by coca-cola and remixed as Nigeria’s anthem for the Russia 2018 world cup. Naira Marley has since released club bangers which include Opotoyi, Tesumole, Tingasa, Mafo among others.

Recommended

Seeing how Naira Marley has consistently delivered solid projects over the years, there cannot be any doubt that his debut album would satisfy the cravings of his fans.

Tags
Olumide JokotadeMay 17, 2022Last Updated: May 17, 2022

Related Articles

Gucci Mane Calls Out Nba Youngboy In 'Publicity Stunt', Comparing Himself To Putin, Undercover, News, May 17, 2022

Gucci Mane Calls Out NBA YoungBoy In ‘Publicity Stunt’, Comparing…

March 4, 2022
Ll Cool J Unveils His Rock The Bells Festival Lineup: Ice Cube, Fat Joe, Lil’ Kim, &Amp; More, Undercover, News, May 17, 2022

LL Cool J Unveils His Rock The Bells Festival Lineup:…

April 5, 2022
Idris Elba Reflects On His Acting Journey, Reveals He Sold Weed To Dave Chapelle To Fund His Dreams, Undercover, News, May 17, 2022

Idris Elba Reflects On His Acting Journey, Reveals He Sold…

April 11, 2022
Amid Chloe Bailey Dating Rumors, Gunna Croons &Quot;Bank On Me&Quot; - Listen, Undercover, News, May 17, 2022

Amid Chloe Bailey Dating Rumors, Gunna Croons “Bank On Me”…

February 15, 2022
Back to top button