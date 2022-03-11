Mooski Releases Debut Project “Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken” Feat. Chris Brown, A Boogie & More

Platinum-selling recording artist Mooski returns today with his debut project “Melodic Therapy 4 the Broken,” out now via Capitol Records. A raw and vulnerable work of art, Mooski bravely bares his soul on each track allowing listeners a rare glimpse inside his heart & mind.

Mooski opens up the project with a confident anthem saluting where he’s from, appropriately titled “Bama Boy.” On the record Mooski melodically sings “I can’t show no love because I’m too scarred, though I got a big heart I got no room for it” as he then goes on to share the pain he feels from the loss of his father and not being able to share these moments with him. Mooski rounds the song out with an infectious chant “Don’t get caught in the glamour and glory,” foreshadowing what’s to come on the remainder of the project.

Stand out records include the Anthony Hamilton sampled “Counting Time,” which finds Mooski reimagining Hamilton’s classic “Charlene.” On the song, Mooski reminisces on a relationship that ran its course while pleading with his lover for a second chance. After looking inward on contemplative tracks like “Counting Time,” the breakthrough artist lets loose on “Scuba Diving.”

On the instantly hummable anthem, Mooski counts down the minutes until he can see his girl again. “She says do you miss me or not, she says do you miss me or what,” he sings. “Girl, you know I miss you a lot.” Mooski wears his heart on his sleeve. The song’s tone is reflected by the video, which finds the singer crooning in a white room, with fluorescent lights alternating between blue and pink. This footage is juxtaposed with a couple of dancers doing their thing.

Mooski’s willingness to be open about personal experience has captivated a massive—and growing—audience. “I talk about the unspoken,” he says. Another stand out track is “Soul Bleed,” where Mooski once again finds himself opening his heart and mind for fans.

Over somber yet thumping production, he spills every raw feeling about a scarring romantic relationship. “Shawty broke my heart and made my soul bleed,” he sings, his rolling melodic delivery overflowing with pain. “They tried to warn me ’bout you, but I didn’t listen / Don’t need a virus to tell me to keep my distance.” In every line, Mooski conveys regret with refreshing transparency.

Leading up to “Melodic Therapy 4 the Broken,” Mooski won over fans with soul-baring hits like “Scuba Diving,” “Soul Bleed,” and “Track Star,” which has become an online sensation, racking up 475+ million views on TikTok & 42+ million global streams. The “Track Star” TikTok challenge inspired videos from Keyshia Cole, Lala Anthony, Dream Doll, and Halle Berry, among others. Additionally, Trey Songz and Jacquees both remixed it.

Before releasing music, Mooski served a four-year tenure in the Marine Corps. He left the service to pursue his true passion and started releasing freestyle videos on social media. Surprised by the response, he soon realized that vulnerable stories got the most traction. “Melodic Therapy 4 the Broken” is another testament to Mooski’s work ethic, unflinching introspection, and continued artistic growth. Few artists can turn personal experiences into universal hits, but Mooski continues to show and prove.

LISTEN TO “MT4B” HERE

Track List:

1. Bama Boy

2. Soul Bleed

3. Track Star

4. Dream Girl

5. Priority

6. Counting Time

7. Be Strong

8. Life Speed

9. Scuba Diving

10. Real Love (feat. K. Camp)

11. Rocket

12. Melodic Therapy

13. Track Star Remix (feat. Chris Brown, A Boogie wit da Hoodie & Yung Bleu)