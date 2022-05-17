Miley Cyrus to host NBC’s 22-23 New Year Eve Party

The NBC revealed on Monday during the Upfronts presentation that the “Wrecking Ball” via crooner will return for the second instalment of the “Miley’s New Year Party” at the NBC on December 31st 2022. The announcement follows the immense performance of the 21-22 new year special which brought in 4.4 million viewers. NBC’s data revealed that the show marked the highest-rated new year’s Eve (NYE) coverage since 2014.

With over 3.1 million social interactions, the show was also ranked as the number 1 most social non-award entertainment special event of 2021 across all broadcast, cable and streaming TV services.

While NBC has confirmed that executive producer Lorne Michaels will continue in his role as the producer for the upcoming show, there has been no indication of a return of Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson who co-hosted the 21-22 New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus. The special programme which featured big performances from Noah Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h among others in 2021 is scheduled to return to the NBC screen on December 31st 2022.

This announcement is the second major announcement from Miley Cyrus in the last month after the former Disney channel star announced the addition of new songs to her maiden live album, Attention: Miley Live released on April 1. Miley announced that the new additions would comprise six new tracks to create a Deluxe version of their earlier released album.