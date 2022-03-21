Miley Cyrus Shares A Rapid-paced Teaser Clip In Transparent Bodysuit Following Her Lollapalooza Chile Performance

Miley Cyrus, on Sunday, got on Instagram to share a high-energy clip in which she is seen rocking a see-through bodysuit. The pop superstar captioned the clip, “GO B**** GO!”, with the hashtags, ‘#ATTENTION and #MILEYLIVE. In the short frenetic black-and-white video, Miley is sporting a short blonde bob, dancing and strutting her stuff around, and later uttering the words, “Go b**** go!”

The controversial singer was also spotted putting on sunglasses in some parts of the music video. The fast-paced teaser clip was big on showing close-ups of the singer embellished with full-body shots as she cat-walked from a dark room into a door of bright light.

Besides that, the “Wrecking Ball” entertainer had a pretty eventful weekend, as she headlined Lollapalooza Chile 2022, which was held in Santiago, Chile at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos. At the ensemble gig, Cyrus chose to don a metallic blue bodycon jumpsuit along with some sick black boots. The gig also featured A$TBEN Rocky and DJ Alesso.

In yet another clip which she later posted to the social media site, taken from her concert outing, Cyrus shared with her fans about how excited she is to get back on the road and her immense appreciation for the Chilean culture.