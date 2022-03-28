Miley Cyrus Dubs Short-lived Marriage To Liam Hemsworth ‘A F–king Disaster’

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Miley Cyrus was not in the least bit ashamed to call her short-lived marriage to Liam Hemsworth a “f–king disaster” while talking to a couple that got engaged at her concert. From what the Daily Mail reports, the singer was delivering her performance at Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday night when she invited a gay couple on stage for their proposal.

“Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” Cyrus quipped after she had congratulated the pair, “mine was a f–king disaster.” Cyrus and Hemsworth got involved with each other first in 2008 following their starring in the film “The Last Song.” She later went on to reveal that her cherry was popped by him at age 16.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy,” she had said on an episode of “Barstool Sports” back in 2020. The former couple got engaged in 2012 but called it quits the next year, only to come back together in 2015, later resulting in marriage in December 2018. But the marriage withered away in less than a year.

Miley has so far dated two other people and none worked out, while Hemsworth did the same but is still with his second person, Gabriella Brooks.