Mike Dean Apologizes After Being Dragged By BTS Army Over Trolling Comment

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 6, 2022Last Updated: April 6, 2022
201 1 minute read
Mike Dean Apologizes After Being Dragged By Bts Army Over Trolling Comment, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022
Credit: Tyler Chan

7-times Grammy Award-winning producer, Mike Dean was put on blast by the BTS Army. Out of the many stan groups and online fandoms, the K-Pop collective’s fan base are some of the most feared, because they are willing to troll you out of your skin should you dare throw shade at their fave performers.

Over the past weekend, Dean, who had worked with Ye on his DONDA album, took out on the boy band his frustrations over having lost out on a Grammy Award, which subsequently threw him right in the path of some serious fan wrath, later prompting him to tender an apology.

“OK. SORRY TO BTS. JUST F*CKING TROLLING,” the 57-year-old wrote after being dragged for responding “Anyone,” to a post from the Recording Academy that was asking users to present a group “smoother” than BTS.

Mike Dean Apologizes After Being Dragged By Bts Army Over Trolling Comment, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

In another post, Dean shared, “Ok folks. I was mad about Album of the Year and made a post I shouldn’t have made. My gf just made me feel bad for it.”

Mike Dean Apologizes After Being Dragged By Bts Army Over Trolling Comment, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

Late on April 3rd was when the producer had expressed his frustrations in a tweet that said, “Again we lose album of the year.” In another post that’s gained plenty of traction, he wrote, “Team Travis and Kanye. Get these BTS fans off my d*ck.”

According to HipHopDx, Dean has since made amends with the BTS Army, explaining that he’s open to working with the group.

