Mellow Rackz Clarifies Her Remarks About Latto Following Online Backlash

After her aired opinions during a recent interview caught a crazy online buzz, Mellow Rackz, Kodak Black’s estranged girlfriend, has come back to set things straight. The storm began when Latto had revealed that a male artist was giving her a hard time clearing a record on her new LP, 777, in which he was featured.

This she had divulged during her interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. Days following the interview, Latto went on to unveil the album’s tracklist showcasing a list of guest acts that also featured Kodak Black, who already had a reputation of bedding the women he gets on tracks with. This immediately started a wildfire of rumours about the “Tunnel Vision” rapper.

Recently discussing Latto’s plight during her time on Rap Clout, Mellow said, “That’s just life period. P*ssy runs the world…it’s also the way you talk as a female. If you know you sexy as f*ck, don’t show up to no studio meeting with a n*gga with your t*tties hanging out,” she said. “He not gay, put a jacket on and dress accordingly, don’t tempt no n*gga.”

When she came under fire for her statement, she came back for some clarification with this response: “I wasn’t addressing how She should have handled her situation which was totally different from mine.” Adding that female artists should also help their male counterparts get comfortable enough to concentrate on just business by dressing accordingly.