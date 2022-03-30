Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As The First Female Rapper To Perform At The OSCARS

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

From her Popeye’s Hottie Sauce to the Grammys, Megan Thee Stallion continues to prove how unstoppable she really is. Not regarding all the chaos that came with the Oscars, Meg still turned up for a surprise performance of Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, with a bonus rap verse.

Asides killing her rendition of the song, her performance was also a big leap for all female rappers, as her Oscars performance marks the very first time a female rapper would be taking the Academy Awards stage.

After delivering a spicy version of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, she went on Twitter to celebrate her huge win: “I literally was just in Puerto Rico less than 24 hrs ago performing, my dress had just came in last night from India, and that was thee FIRST FEMALE RAP PERFORMANCE at the OSCARS ever! I’m definitely in grind mode.”

Away from putting on sick performances for huge shows, Meg has also been waxing strong with her music, as she recently collaborated with Shenseea on “Lick”. Prior to that, she had formed a friendship bond with Dua Lipa, with whom she worked together with on “Sweetest Pie”. A visual for the single was also released.