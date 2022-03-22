Megan Thee Stallion Drags The Record Label She’s Signed To Over Countersuit

Megan Thee Stallion at the mo is one of the biggest female superstars in hip-hop, but like many other peers of hers in the game, she is encountering quite a plateful of issues with her record label. Meg is signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment, but to her, she really doesn’t belong there anymore.

She was of the opinion that she had given the label the last project with “Something For Thee Hotties”. Unfortunately, 1501 fails to see it that way, claiming that the project was old material, and that she would need to drop another studio album with 12 new songs at least.

In a countersuit filed on Tuesday, March 21, 1501 is doing all they can to ensure that Meg is up and running for this project, and that she doesn’t try to jump ship until it’s done.

As you would imagine, the female rapper is not taking the matter lightly, so much so she had to speak up, as she took to Twitter to express her displeasure.

“First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?”