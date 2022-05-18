background
Megan Thee Stallion announces her new album is almost ready

Olumide JokotadeMay 18, 2022Last Updated: May 18, 2022
American rapper, Megan The Stallion has provided an update on her new album. The serial award winner has announced that the album which has been in the works for some time is now 95% done. She said this while receiving the Special Recognition Award as the Webby Artist of the Year. 

The award is given in recognition of how Megan has used her platform to advocate social justice for black women around the world. It is also in recognition of the success of her viral hit single, “WAP” which has topped multiple charts. 

Receiving the award, the philanthropist, Entertainer, and entrepreneur revealed details of her upcoming project in a backstage interview. The Webby award caps off a successful weekend for the artists after winning a Billboard Music Award win for Top Female Rap artist.

    • This latest announcement is contained in a tweet shared via the Webby Awards’ official Twitter handle. In the short video, Megan Thee Stallion thanked her fans while expressing her readiness to deliver her next big project in a matter of months.

    When released, the new album will be the latest in the impressive discography of the American rapper which includes one studio album, one compilation album, three mixtapes, three extended plays, thirty-eight singles (including twelve as a featured artist), and two promotional singles. The new album, which will be her third, is expected to follow up on the success of the rapper’s 2020 album, Good News on global music charts. Good News in 2021 beat Drake, Pop Smoke, and many others to win the AMA Album of the year award. 

    Given the outstanding success of Good news, her new project is very much expected to outperform her 2020 project and deliver many more awards for the 26-year old rapper.

