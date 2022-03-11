background
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Come Together On New Single, ‘Sweetest Pie’

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have just dished out the “Sweetest Pie.”

The Houston rapper and pop princess joined forces and put their best ingredients into their highly-anticipated new collab, which came alongside a mind-blowing visual.

“It’s the ride of your life / Hold on, ’cause baby I might / I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie,” Dua sings with a sensual tone, while Tina Snow goes in hard on her verse: “Baby I’m the sweetest, pussy is the meanest.”

They further pump in more gas into song’s fire with the music video, directed by the phenomenal Dave Meyers. Megan conjured and developed the concept herself, describing it as a “horror twist on things that are typically meant to be pretty.”

When Meg was asked what it was like working with Dua, Meg was happy to share this with fans: “This song and video was so fun to make ! I feel like it was no pressure, me and Dua just had fun.” The pair have formed a good friendship, as they were seen clubbing together in recently photos and videos.

Meg will also be joining Dua on select dates of her “Future Nostalgia” tour that already kicked off earlier this month.

