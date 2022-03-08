Mary J. Blige Unveils ‘Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit’

Mary J. Blige seeks to bring women together with her upcoming “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.”

The maiden edition of the 3-day festival is presented by Pepsi in partnership with Live Nation Urban, to take place in Atlanta over Mother’s Day weekend starting May 6th through 8th, packing an all-star lineup of female comics and artists.

The festivities commence on a Friday with performances from Kiana Ledè, Emotional Oranges, Rubi Rose, Inayah, and MK XYZ. While Saturday’s lineup at State Farm Arena will include the legend, Chaka Khan, City Girls, Ella Mai, Xscape, Queen Naija, and the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul herself, who will later be joined by some other special guests.

The fest-cum-summit will be brought to a close with a Mother’s Day brunch at City Winery, having performances from Kierra Sheard and Le’Andria Johnson.

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry,” said Blige, speaking on the festival. “Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength.”