background
News

Mary J. Blige & Pepsi Collaborate For Her “Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit”

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 9, 2022Last Updated: March 9, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Mary J. Blige & Pepsi Collaborate For Her "Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit" » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022
Photo credit: State Farm Arena

Monday this week came and met Mary J. Blige making yet another major career move with the announcement of her maiden “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” that would be in collaboration with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban.

HipHopNMore has it that the festival will be taking place in Atlanta, Georgia from May 6th – 8th, fixed on purpose for Mother’s Day weekend, and will be comprising of “three days devoted to music, comedy, and community building” that have been “unapologetically curated for and by women.”

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry,” shared the singer in a statement. “Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength.”

Related Articles

After being stuck inside for two whole years, Mary J. Blige and all her collaborators share the same feeling of gratitude to have a festival dedicated to them, which is what they believe women deserve right about now. “I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event,” she went on.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 9, 2022Last Updated: March 9, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Fireboy DML Spotted With Madonna On Set Of 'Frozen' Remix » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

Fireboy DML Spotted With Madonna On Set Of ‘Frozen’ Remix

March 1, 2022
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Get Cozy On A Yacht Cruise For Valentine's Day » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Get Cozy On A Yacht Cruise…

February 17, 2022
BRIT Awards 2022 Winners: Adele, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dave, and More » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners: Adele, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dave,…

February 9, 2022
Silk Sonic Joins The 'Fortnite' Universe » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

Silk Sonic Joins The ‘Fortnite’ Universe

February 6, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button