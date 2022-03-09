Mary J. Blige & Pepsi Collaborate For Her “Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit”

Monday this week came and met Mary J. Blige making yet another major career move with the announcement of her maiden “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” that would be in collaboration with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban.

HipHopNMore has it that the festival will be taking place in Atlanta, Georgia from May 6th – 8th, fixed on purpose for Mother’s Day weekend, and will be comprising of “three days devoted to music, comedy, and community building” that have been “unapologetically curated for and by women.”

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry,” shared the singer in a statement. “Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength.”

After being stuck inside for two whole years, Mary J. Blige and all her collaborators share the same feeling of gratitude to have a festival dedicated to them, which is what they believe women deserve right about now. “I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event,” she went on.