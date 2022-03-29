background
News

Mario Thinks What Happened With Chris Rock And Will Smith On Oscars Night Was All Scripted

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 29, 2022Last Updated: March 29, 2022
200 1 minute read
Mario Thinks What Happened With Chris Rock And Will Smith On Oscars Night Was All Scripted, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022
Photo credit: Essence Magazine

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

The 94th Oscars have come and gone, but on its way out did raise some dust that is going to take a while to settle.

Will Smith left a print of his palm on Chris Rock’s face for showing disrespect to his wife’s health condition by choosing that night of all nights to make a joke that needed a female bald head reference in it to be funny. Even Rock declared the night the “biggest night in television history” because of the drastic turn of events.

Although Diddy has since confirmed that the two are now cool, people, online and off, are still talking about the epic night. Celebs like Nicki and DaBaby have made their different contributions to the cause, both of them showing empathy for Chris and relating to his pain in their different ways.

Don't Miss

Now, singer Mario, has an input to make on the matter. A quite different view, actually. The singer isn’t taking sides with anyone, instead he believes there is a sure hidden agenda at play. Something has him feeling so sure that what happened that night between Smith and Rock was all staged, all scripted.

He came on his Instagram stories with series of posts, one of which said, “I ain’t buying it”.

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 29, 2022Last Updated: March 29, 2022
200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Check Out Rui Hachimura'S Air Jordan 8 &Amp; Release Date, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022

Check Out Rui Hachimura’s Air Jordan 8 & Release Date

January 27, 2022
Koffee Share Details On 2022 North American Tour, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022

Koffee Share Details On 2022 North American Tour

February 1, 2022
Travis Scott Accused By Astroworld Victim'S Family Of Pulling A &Quot;Pr Stunt&Quot; With His New Initiative, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022

Travis Scott Accused By Astroworld Victim’s Family Of Pulling A…

March 11, 2022
Cardi B Announces Being On The Remix To Summer Walker &Amp; Sza'S Hit, &Quot;No Love&Quot;, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022

Cardi B Announces Being On The Remix To Summer Walker…

March 22, 2022
Back to top button