Madonna’s nude photos get her banned from Instagram Live

American singer-songwriter Madonna was left stunned after being banned from an Instagram Live session and warned not to share lewd pictures of herself on the Meta-owned app.

The 63-year old pop icon known for sharing risky pictures of herself across social media platforms got herself banned from a live session on Instagram after sharing a picture considered sexually explicit by the social media app. She, however, feigned ignorance of the reason for the ban in another clip shared on her Instagram account.

Referencing her photos on the app as a probable reason for the ban, the hitmaker remarked that she’s always been well clothed in her pictures posted on the photo-sharing app. “I’ve never won so many clothes in my life; I”m speechless”, she said.

In a subsequent statement from Instagram, Madonna was warned she would have to respect other Instagram users and always follow the law while she continued to post her photos on the app.

“We want Instagram to be an authentic and safe space for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your photos and videos, and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don’t spam people and don’t post nudity”, the statement read.

The pop star had recently taken to social media to defend a graphic depiction of her vagina released as part of her NFT collection. She explained the art was nothing other than a depiction of a female phenomenon.