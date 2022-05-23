background
News

Madonna’s nude photos get her banned from Instagram Live

Olumide JokotadeMay 23, 2022Last Updated: May 23, 2022
Madonna'S Nude Photos Get Her Banned From Instagram Live, Undercover, News, May 24, 2022
Madonna. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

American singer-songwriter Madonna was left stunned after being banned from an Instagram Live session and warned not to share lewd pictures of herself on the Meta-owned app.

The 63-year old pop icon known for sharing risky pictures of herself across social media platforms got herself banned from a live session on Instagram after sharing a picture considered sexually explicit by the social media app. She, however, feigned ignorance of the reason for the ban in another clip shared on her Instagram account.

Referencing her photos on the app as a probable reason for the ban, the hitmaker remarked that she’s always been well clothed in her pictures posted on the photo-sharing app. “I’ve never won so many clothes in my life; I”m speechless”, she said.

In a subsequent statement from Instagram, Madonna was warned she would have to respect other Instagram users and always follow the law while she continued to post her photos on the app.

Recommended

“We want Instagram to be an authentic and safe space for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your photos and videos, and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don’t spam people and don’t post nudity”, the statement read.

The pop star had recently taken to social media to defend a graphic depiction of her vagina released as part of her NFT collection. She explained the art was nothing other than a depiction of a female phenomenon.

 

 

Tags
Olumide JokotadeMay 23, 2022Last Updated: May 23, 2022

Related Articles

Harry Styles' Guitarist And Collaborator, Mitch Rowland, Steals Hearts At Coachella Appearance, Undercover, News, May 24, 2022

Harry Styles’ Guitarist And Collaborator, Mitch Rowland, Steals Hearts At…

April 23, 2022
Drake Has Listed His Yolo Estate For Sale At $15 Million, Undercover, News, May 24, 2022

Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15…

March 9, 2022
Assault Case: Lil Uzi Vert To Serve A Three-Year Probation Following No Contest Plead, Undercover, News, May 24, 2022

Assault Case: Lil Uzi Vert To Serve A Three-Year Probation…

February 7, 2022
Kanye Raps Reveals He Stopped Buying Louis Bags After Virgil'S Passing On New ‘Donda 2’ Song Performance, Undercover, News, May 24, 2022

Kanye Raps Reveals He Stopped Buying Louis Bags After Virgil’s…

February 23, 2022
Back to top button
WP Radio
WP Radio
OFFLINE LIVE