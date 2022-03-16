background
Madonna, At 63, Shows Off Her Killer Legs And Outfit In New Provocative Instagram Photos

March 16, 2022
Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

Madonna went on her Instagram page to share some more hot and provocative photos with fans, as she posed like a supermodel in her underwear and fishnet tights. Addressing her 17.7 million IG fans, the singer wrote: “Dirty Weekend…”

In the first photo, Madonna is found in a pink snapback to match her lipstick, with a pair of dark sunglasses shading her eyes. She was also rocking a silver choker and a crucifix necklace underneath her black leather bodysuit, worn over a pair of fishnets.

The singer donned a mismatched black glove and bangles on her left arm, alongside a black leather sleeve with no fabric covering her hand on the right. In yet another snap, the singer is seen posing suggestively against the wall in what seemed to come off as a stripped back version of the outfit. With her mouth open wide, Madonna squatted, showing off her high-heeled wedge boots.

The singer then goes on to include another photo of herself in the mirror that showcased her long legs beneath a barely-there leather skirt. Madonna’s final snap took things to extra lengths, as she is seen posing for the cam in a skimpy, black thong, perfectly paired with a fine leather corset.

