background
News

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Shot’ The Visuals To New Lil Wayne Collab, ‘ay!’, On An iPhone

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 22, 2022Last Updated: March 22, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Machine Gun Kelly 'Shot' The Visuals To New Lil Wayne Collab, 'Ay!', On An Iphone, Undercover, News, March 22, 2022
Photo credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Machine Gun Kelly released his first lead single off his forthcoming album, “mainstream sellout”, titled “ay!”, which features rapper extraordinaire, Lil Wayne. The pop punk-rocker revisited his hip-hop roots, rapping on the single, for which he also released an accompanying music video.

Following the song’s release, MGK, on his Instagram, shared a clip and captioned the post, “shot this in my living room last night on an iPhone for “ay” feat. @liltunechi OUT NOW 🥳🥳.”

As the visual starts rolling, the musician is seen in what would come off as a dressing room with a cool range of assorted clothing racks in the background. He gets on the phone with someone, asking whoever it was on the other end of the line to “call the boys up” to “see if we can shoot this video for ‘ay!'” because it “comes out in the morning.”

Related Articles

Moments later, MGK and his backing crew make various eccentric, rockstar-like outfit changes in quick successive edits, as they move in rhythm with the song. At a certain point in the course of the video, Kelly’s face creepily makes a sudden change, as he continues to sing along, having his mouth replace both of his eyeballs.

Lil Wayne also made an appearance in the form of a cartoon cardboard cutout/drawing placed on the table before MGK and his guys.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 22, 2022Last Updated: March 22, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

3 Arrested At Nba Youngboy'S Texas Home, Guns Recovered, Undercover, News, March 22, 2022

3 Arrested At NBA Youngboy’s Texas Home, Guns Recovered

January 27, 2022
Latto Releases Upcoming &Quot;777&Quot; Tracklist, And Fans Think Kodak Black Is The Rapper Giving Her Difficulties With Record Clearance, Undercover, News, March 22, 2022

Latto Releases Upcoming “777” Tracklist, And Fans Think Kodak Black…

March 22, 2022
Mooski Releases Debut Project “Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken” Feat. Chris Brown, A Boogie &Amp; More, Undercover, News, March 22, 2022

Mooski Releases Debut Project “Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken” Feat.…

March 11, 2022
Rick Ross Wants Women To Value His Expensive Sweat, Undercover, News, March 22, 2022

Rick Ross Wants Women To Value His Expensive Sweat

March 7, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button