Machine Gun Kelly Reveals His Greatly Anticipated Collaboration For New Single, “Maybe”

Machine Gun Kelly has unveiled the rock band, Bring Me Horizon, as the guest act featured on his collaborative new single, “maybe”.

‘maybe’ is now the fourth single off the rapper-turned-rocktstar’s sixth studio album, ‘Mainstream Sellout’, due for arrival later this month. This new track would be serving as a follow-up to the project’s lead single, ‘papercuts’, his Willow collaboration, ‘emo girl’, and his joint effort with Lil Wayne on ‘ay!’

While making an appearance at the long-running club, Emo Nite, in Avalon, Los Angeles, early on this month, Kelly and Bring Me the Horizon lead vocalist, Oli Sykes, had the track played for the first time over the PA. The up-tempo cut is in tandem with Kelly’s trademark pop-punk style, containing some signature screams from Sykes, some racing percussion from the band’s drummer, Matt Nicholls, and a hard, crunching riffery from Lee Malia.

This new collaboration would mark their latest artist feature for the rock band. And like the rest of the upcoming album, ‘maybe’ is produced by Blink-182’s drummer, Travis Barker, forging ahead with his work with Kelly after also solely taking care of production on his 2020 album ‘Tickets to My Downfall’. The new album will be dropping on March 25th.

Until then, here is a taste of the new jam: