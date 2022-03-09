Machine Gun Kelly Gets Accused Of Using A Kill Switch To Mute His Guitar During Live Shows

Machine Gun Kelly has never been a alien to the world of controversy. Some new allegations have risen against the rapper-turned-rocker from a Guitar Center employee and TikToker who goes by the name Gunnar DüGrey, who posted a clip of him doing some work on Colson Baker’s signature pink Schecter.

In the upload that has since raked in over two million views, DüGrey shares with us an up-close look at the beautiful stringed instrument, which also consists of a kill switch. “For those of you who don’t know, [when] you flip [the kill switch] in the down position it cuts off all the volume, making it completely silent,” he explained.

“That got me wondering, how does MGK use this in his live performances?” pondered the creator, before he dug up a photo of the rockstar striking a pose with the guitar. Taking a much closer look, it became more obvious that the switch was down, which could only mean one thing; that the instrument may have been muted.

In yet another picture culled from a stage show, the results proved to be the same. “I’m not making any definitive claims here, but it certainly seems like he doesn’t use it for much other than muting his guitar while he plays,” speculated the TikTok user.