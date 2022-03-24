background
Mac Miller’s Estate Releases Rare Footage Of The Late Rapper, Alongside The Vinyl Edition Of “Macadelic”

Photo credit: Clarke Tolton for RollingStone

Wednesday marked the ten-year anniversary of Mac Miller’s Macadelic mixtape. Celebrating the occasion, Mac’s estate has repackaged and released the project on vinyl and also put out some old unseen footage of the late rapper.

The newly-released vinyl of the mixtape, which was a creative experiment following the release of his debút studio album, Blue Side Park, is now available and on sale. Featuring a remastered edition of the mixtape, the release of the double LP also comes alongside a poster and an embossed cover design.

Portions of the proceeds will be donated to the Mac Miller Fund, which is an initiative to support younger musicians. Going together with the release of the vinyl and the landmark anniversary, Mac’s estate put out unreleased footage of the rapper from around the time Macadelic was first released.

Featuring the rapper who was only 20 at the time of the mixtape’s release, the footage also displays the depth of passion and love Mac had for making and performing music. Starting out this year, fans and celebrity friends of the late rapper shared tributes on what would have been his 30th birthday. Among those spreading the love was frequent collaborator Thundercat, labelmate Wiz Khalifa, and collaborator J.I.D.

Check out the remastered version of the mixtape below:

