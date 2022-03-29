Ludacris Deads All ATL Debates In "Sorry Not Sorry" Freestyle

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

When Omerettà The Great came through with her “Sorry Not Sorry” freestyle last month, she took it upon herself to call out what is and isn’t considered Atlanta. In that manner, the rapper called out different zones bordering Atlanta, claiming those parts aren’t part of what makes up the city.

“College Park is not Atlanta, Lithonia is not Atlanta, Clayco is not Atlanta, Decatur is not Atlanta,” the ATL native raps.

This seemed to spark a debate amongst Atlanta rappers and those resident in the city on what parts of ATL are really considered ATL. Fellow Atlanta native, Latto hopped on the remix in response to Omerettà’s claims, while mentioning some Atlanta greats in the process.

Latto’s name-dropping didn’t pan out in her favour, as everyone was somehow led to believe she was dissing those mentioned. She has since come out to say she was only giving them a shout-out. But it appears Ludacris has plans of his own, as he also laid down some bars on the freestyle’s remix.

Coming to the end of his short rap, Luda seems to be speaking directly to Omeretta The Great and Latto “And no matter who don’t like it, haters I’m home/Heard my name and had to address this/Thank you ladies, I’m gone, Luda!”