background
News

Ludacris Deads All ATL Debates In "Sorry Not Sorry" Freestyle

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 29, 2022Last Updated: March 29, 2022
200 1 minute read
Ludacris Deads All Atl Debates In &Quot;Sorry Not Sorry&Quot; Freestyle, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022
Image via Getty/Tasos Katopodis

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

When Omerettà The Great came through with her “Sorry Not Sorry” freestyle last month, she took it upon herself to call out what is and isn’t considered Atlanta. In that manner, the rapper called out different zones bordering Atlanta, claiming those parts aren’t part of what makes up the city.

“College Park is not Atlanta, Lithonia is not Atlanta, Clayco is not Atlanta, Decatur is not Atlanta,” the ATL native raps.

This seemed to spark a debate amongst Atlanta rappers and those resident in the city on what parts of ATL are really considered ATL. Fellow Atlanta native, Latto hopped on the remix in response to Omerettà’s claims, while mentioning some Atlanta greats in the process.

Don't Miss

Latto’s name-dropping didn’t pan out in her favour, as everyone was somehow led to believe she was dissing those mentioned. She has since come out to say she was only giving them a shout-out. But it appears Ludacris has plans of his own, as he also laid down some bars on the freestyle’s remix.

Coming to the end of his short rap, Luda seems to be speaking directly to Omeretta The Great and Latto “And no matter who don’t like it, haters I’m home/Heard my name and had to address this/Thank you ladies, I’m gone, Luda!”

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 29, 2022Last Updated: March 29, 2022
200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nba Young Premieres &Quot;Fish Scale&Quot; Song &Amp; Music Video, Promises New Mixtape Soon, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022

NBA Young Premieres “Fish Scale” Song & Music Video, Promises…

January 6, 2022
Rick Ross Wants Women To Value His Expensive Sweat, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022

Rick Ross Wants Women To Value His Expensive Sweat

March 7, 2022
Omah Lay Unveils Title &Amp; Artwork For His Song With Justin Bieber, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022

Omah Lay Unveils Title & Artwork For His Song With…

March 1, 2022
Rihanna &Amp; A$Ap Rocky Get Cozy On A Yacht Cruise For Valentine'S Day, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Get Cozy On A Yacht Cruise…

February 17, 2022
Back to top button