“Look At Me: XXXTENTACION” Documentary Gets A Release Date For Streaming

On Tuesday, March 15th, a host of XXXtentacion diehard fans showed up for the premiere of his long-awaited posthumous, “Look At Me documentary, which explores how Jahseh Onfroy became one of the most influential artists of a generation before his death.”

While not every one of his teeming number of fans and supporters who love the late Florida-born artist’s work were opportune to see the doc’s first screening, they can rest assured with the knowledge that they’ll still be having access to the epic doc this summer on Hulu. A stream-for-all.

Early on Tuesday, a post shared on the late rapper’s Instagram page unveiled June 10th to be the release date for the Sabaah Folayah-directed motion picture, which would include “previously unseen archival footage and interviews with XXXTENTACION’s family, friends, and romantic partners,” according to The Fader.

“I’ve always been clear that the answer to the question ‘Can you separate the art from the artist?’ is ‘No,'” the director disclosed in a press release. “Often the artists that touch us most deeply are the artists whose intimate lives we think we understand. Jahseh Onfroy, aka XXXTENTACION, has an uncanny ability to draw attention and curiosity to himself both as an artist and as a person.”