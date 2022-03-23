Lollapalooza Has Announced Its 2022 Lineup: J. Cole, Lil Baby, Doja Cat & And More

Lollapalooza has just put out an announcement that tickets to this year’s fest in Chicago is now on sale, following the reveal of their 2022 lineup.

Quite famous for their wide range of genres, this year’s artist lineup has loads of hard rock and metal, as Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly have been announced to be some of the headlining guests gracing Chicago’s Grant Park from July 28 to July 31.

Having a schedule of over 170 bands, other heavyweights like Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Lil Baby and Kygo would also be headlining the upcoming event. However, on the poster for the upcoming fest a “special guest”, Jane’s Addiction, was included. Perry Farrell, the front man for Jane’s Addiction, actually did create Lollapalooza way, way, back in ’91 as a farewell tour for the band.

This year would be marking Lollapalooza’s 31 years in Chicago, after their return to Grant Park last year, just a year after having hosted their “virtual event” because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This year, the fest’s entry policy informs all and sundry planning on attending that “preventative health measures may be required for this show…Details of any necessary measures will be communicated as early as possible.”