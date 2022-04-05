LL Cool J Unveils His Rock The Bells Festival Lineup: Ice Cube, Fat Joe, Lil’ Kim, & More

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

L.L. Cool J is bringing some Hip-Hop legends to his new fest.

L.L. Cool J has unveiled the star-studded lineup to Rock the Bells, his new hip-hop festival, holding in his hometown, Queens, New York, this summer. Scheduled to perform are many heavyweight O.G.s like Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, Scarface and more.

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of hip-hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” said L.L. Cool J in a statement, according to Complex.

“Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential hip-hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

Rock The Bells Festival takes its name from L.L. Cool J’s iconic 1985 track that also goes by the same name. The fest is slated for August 6 at Forest Hills Stadium. Pre-sale tickets have now gone on sale, with general admission available on Friday, April 8 at 10:00 AM, E.T.