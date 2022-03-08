Lil Wayne Unveils His Current Fave Artists

Weezy F. Baby has his faves and is not shy to share.

The Young Money boss recently sat down for an interview with the “I Am Athlete” podcast, where he discussed with Brandon Marshall, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Pac-Man Jones, and Omar Kelly about his legacy, reflecting on his long-running, outstanding career.

The man who revealed Drake and Nicki Minaj to the world and opened our ears to their sounds, also disclosed the artists that have been catching his fancy these days. “It changes up a lot. It depends on if I heard some shit and I start liking that shit. I wanna hear some more of that person,” Wayne said.

He also said he’s been jamming to Baby Keem, together with popular rapper, Lil Baby. “I been on all them,” he said. He recognized Young Dolph, too, whose music he only discovered after his passing. “Rest in peace, I really just started getting into Dolph’s shit…because they playing it a lot, so I’m starting to hear a lot more than I’ve ever heard.”

He said he admired his authenticity, putting him up with another fave of his, 2 Chainz. Wayne expressed a special likeness for one of Young Money’s latest signees, Euro. “His bars is just beyond anything I’ve heard yet, in the streets or period,” he said.