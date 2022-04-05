Lil Uzi Vert Opens Up About JT Breaking Up With Him Over A 7-Year-Old Tweet

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Trouble looms in paradise for Lil Uzi Vert and JT.

The couple has reportedly ended their relationship and it has everything to do with a 7-year-old tweet. Before getting romantically involved with JT in 2015, Uzi had tried to shoot his shot with Distortedd on Twitter. “If you was meth I would Do it all day long,” he had tweeted at the Philly artist.

Distortedd went on to repost Uzi’s old tweet on Monday, April 4th, right before taking it down. Apparently that was all that was needed to upset the City Girl, apparently dumping her boyfriend after catching wind of the resurfaced tweet. “Jt broke up with me over this dumb ass shit,” Uzi wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I don’t even do nothin FML.”

JT explained that Uzi had lied, originally telling her that the Distortedd tweet was fake. “Idgaf if it was 2012 he said it was fake instead of old,” she wrote, “& since he want to run to the internet about it here y’all go!!!”

Shortly after the breaking news of their breakup broke out, Uzi did not hold back his frustration with social media. “I don’t understand why y’all keep tryin f**k my lil life I got going on up … damn what i do ?” he asked.