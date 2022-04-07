Lil Uzi Vert Discloses He Feels ‘So Lonely’ Following JT Breakup

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Lil Uzi Vert is still picking up the pieces post-breakup.

After he parted ways with JT on Monday, the rapper has opened up about how down he’s been feeling since his now ex-girlfriend left him. “So lonely I wonder if you would notice if I didn’t exist …Just thoughts from Uzi,” he tweeted.

Just 48 hours earlier, Uzi had broken the news about his girlfriend breaking up with him over a 7-year-old tweet. Back in 2015, Uzi had attempted to shoot his shot with Philly artist, Distortedd. When confronted about the tweet, he apparently informed JT that it was fake. This had unfolded after Distortedd had reposted Uzi’s original tweet early this week, leading to JT ending their relationship.

“Jt broke up with me over this dumb ass shit,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I don’t even do nothin FML.” JT also called out Uzi for lying. “Idgaf if it was 2012 he said it was fake instead of old & since he want to run to the internet about it here y’all go!!!” said the City Girl.

Though, back in August last year, there had been rumors they had gone their seperate ways after they unfollowed each other on social media. Chances of getting back together remains slim for now.