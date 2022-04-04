background
Lil Nas X Performs His Hits At The 2022 Grammys, Alongside Nas & Jack Harlow

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 4, 2022Last Updated: April 4, 2022
201 1 minute read
Lil Nas X Performs His Hits At The 2022 Grammys, Alongside Nas &Amp; Jack Harlow, Undercover, News, April 4, 2022
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Image

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow were a team on the Grammys stage.

Lil Nas X brought Jack Harlow to the 2022 Grammy Awards where they performed “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and “Industry Baby.” Also joining Lil Nas X on stage was Nas. The iconic rapper was nominated for both Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

The performance started with Nas kicking things off in a dazzling black cape as a drum line performed behind him. Harlow later joined him on stage after a sleek transition into “Industry Baby.” Sunday night, though, won’t be Nas’ first Grammy experience as he has previously won the awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

While Nas is and stays a Grammy-winning artist, Harlow only earned his first Grammy nomination when Lil Nas X “Montero” was nominated. Other artists that were also in the same category for Album of the Year include Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West.

While for Record of the Year, Nas went up against ABBA, Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Silk Sonic.

