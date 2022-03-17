Lil Nas X Comes Back On Twitter After 3-month Hiatus, And Announces New Music

It’s new music szn for Lil Nas X, as he comes back on social media to announce a new collab with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Saucy Santana.

The young superstar is having the time of his life and yet another outstanding year in his music career, as he is still riding the success wave of his radio smash, “That’s What I Want.” Lil Nas might just be toying with the idea of crossing over from Pop into mainstream Rap, suggested by the names of the newly-announced collaborators on his upcoming, new single.

“Why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?” Lil Nas joked on Twitter, making it his first post in a space of three months. “i’m so happy i’m back on the internet. i missed me so much.”

He then went on to share a couple of songs he recently finished working on, which includes “Late To The Party” with NBA YoungBoy and “Down Souf Hoes” with Saucy Santana. Both collabs are highly anticipated amongst fans, followers and haters for different reasons.

Already, NBA YoungBoy does not really dig working with many artists, so he likes to narrow down his music collaborations to the ones that matter. This new track and working with Lil Nas altogether must really mean a lot to him.