Lil Durk’s New Studio Album, ‘7220’ Debúts at No. 1

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 22, 2022Last Updated: March 22, 2022
Photo credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Chicago rapper, Lil Durk, earns his first No. 1 solo album on the Billboard 200 album chart.

According to Chart Data, Durk’s seventh studio album, 7220, cracked the charts and headed straight for the No. 1 position on the chart, moving 120,000 equivalent album units. Durkio had previously topped the Billboard 200 last year with his collaborative project, The Voice of The Heroes, with fellow rapper and buddy, Lil Baby.

Durk, celebrating the feat, went on Twitter to compare his dominance on the charts to Steph Curry’s jumper. “I can’t miss. I’m like Steph fr,” he tweeted. The news arrives a few days after Durk and Metro Boomin Reassure the fans of their forthcoming collaborative album.

Last Thursday on Twitter, a fan had asked Metro Boomin if he and Lil Durk were still planning on dropping the long-rumored project, to which the ace Atlanta producer confirmed that the joint album is on its way.

“@MetroBoomin ever dropping your durk collab album,” the fan asked, and Metro responded by saying, “Yes still otw we spoke about it the other day.” Not long too afterwards, DJ Akademiks reposted the exchange in form of a screenshot on Instagram, at which point Durk slid into the comment section to add more fuel to the hype by writing, “Nobody safe”.

