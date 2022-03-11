Lil Durk’s New Album, ‘7220’, Now Available For Streaming

And The Voice has returned!

Lil Durk takes both himself and fans on a journey back to where it all began on his new album, 7220, which he had initially announced would be arriving on the same day as Kanye West’s DONDA 2 on 2/22/22. The project is now available for streaming and download on the various music streaming platforms on Friday, March 11th.

Joining the single, “Broadway Girls” with Morgan Wallen, which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the 17-track project features guest appearances from Future, Summer Walker, and Gunna, who gets with Durkio on the Virgil Abloh-inspired “What Happened to Virgil.”

Tracks

NO Title Time 1 Started From 2:01 2 Headtaps 2:53 3 AHHH HA 3:06 4 Shootout @ My Crib 2:33 5 Golden Child 1:54 6 No Interviews 2:59 7 Petty Too (feat. Future) 2:39 8 Barbarian 2:29 9 What Happened To Virgil (feat. Gunna) 3:01 10 Grow Up/Keep It On Speaker 3:16 11 Smoking & Thinking 2:27 12 Blocklist 2:06 13 Difference Is (feat. Summer Walker) 3:13 14 Federal Nightmares 2:31 15 Love Dior Banks 3:11 16 Pissed Me Off 2:03 17 Broadway Girls (feat. Morgan Wallen) 3:05

It would seem as though the rapper has more plans for today than he’s letting on, as he also dropped the music video to “Golden Child.”

7220, the follow-up album to 2020’s The Voice, is the exact address of Durk’s grandmother’s house, in which he lived with 15 of his family members, which also includes his late brother DThang. “7220 my granny address I grew up in that house that made me the realist,” said Durk.

The Chicago rapper will be giving fans the pleasure of watching him perform new music live on his “7220 Tour,” kicking off April 8th in Phoenix and ends May 2nd in Durk’s hometown. So, take some time out this weekend to stream “7220”, now available on all music streaming platforms.

