Lil Durk & Metro Boomin Reassure Fans About Their Joint Album That Is On The Way

Lil Durk and Metro Boomin have confirmed their joint project. Still in the works.

Lil Durk has shown no signs of slowing down, as he still has loads of unreleased music to be dropped even after he just released his latest studio album, 7220, last Friday. The LP is currently on its way to to clinching the top spot of the Billboard 200 albums chart. A big deal for him, as it would be marking the first solo chart-topper of his entire career, which, from all indications, is a well-deserved feat.

Still sailing on the wave of that great achievement, the rapper plans to keep going even harder, previously hinting at new music with a track dubbed “Computer Murders.” Now, he and Metro Boomin have a thing or two to say about their previously-announced joint album.

A concerned fan enquired of Metro if he and Durkio still had plans to put out the announced project. “Yes still otw we spoke about it the other day,” was Metro’s response. Akademiks later shared the tweet on his IG page, where Durk commented, “Nobody safe.”

In addition to joint projects, Metro Boomin also has his own album on the way, which would be his follow-up project to “Not All Heroes Wear Capes”, released in 2018.