Lil Durk Delivers NBA YoungBoy Diss Song Live On “Tonight Show”, With A Joint Performance From Future

The existing beef between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy continues to get spicier, as it has taken off to higher heights and even made it to late-night television. Days after the release of his new body of work, 7220, Chi-Town rapper, Lil Durk made a recent appearance on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, to deliver a medley of new tracks, which included “AHHH HA” and “Petty Too” with Future.

Choosing to perform “AHHH HA” felt like the right to start for Smurkio, seeing as the song was the lead single to his new album. But considering that the song is technically a shade thrown at YoungBoy Never Broke Again, some fans were caught off guard and petrified at the same time, hearing the rapper perform the song in front of an audience of millions watching from home.

However, the song was performed after he had sung “Petty Too,” and bringing Future on stage with him for their first joint live rendition of the record. Regardless of the new drop, the rapper is already off to teasing new music, a song titled “Computer Murders,” which is believed by many believe to be yet another alleged diss track aimed at NBA YoungBoy.

Watch the live performance of the two rap stars: