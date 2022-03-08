Lil Durk & 21 Savage Seen Together In Studio, Cooking New Music

It sure looks like something might be coming in hot from 21 Savage and Lil Durk.

While the weekend lasted, Lil Durk took to the ‘Gram to hint at an upcoming collab with Grammy award-winning rapper, 21 Savage. The rapper shared a photo of himself and Savage holed up in the studio, apparently indicating that something will be coming from the two of them on the upcoming 7220 album from Durk.

The two rappers have built a close-knit relationship over the years, collaborating many times on different songs. Last year too, they were both featured on the remix of Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??”. Before that, they had also worked together on records like “Die Slow” and “Shooter2x.”

Durk is getting set for 7220’s drop, but it also seems like 21 Savage is prepping up to drop too. He had released Savage Mode 2 back in 2020, serving as the sequel to his very successful breakout project with Metro Boomin. The rapper had already given a little hint in January that his next solo follow-up project to ‘i am > i was’ might just be unveiled at some point in 2022

Whether 21 would be on Durk’s next project or vice versa, none of them have said. However it goes, we are sure of good music coming soon.