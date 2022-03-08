Lil Bo Weep Dead At 22, Father Cites Cause Of Death To Be “Depression, Trauma, PTSD, & Drug Addiction”

Social media sensation and artiste on the rise, Lil Bo Weep, has passed on. She was only 22.

The tragic news was made known to the public by relatives of the Australian rapper and singer, Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Brooks. Over the years, there has been numerous reports and cases of young people and artists who have lost their lives through violence, addictive drug use that often results in overdoses, and then suicides. It is sad to say that Lil Bo Weep was lost to this menace on the rise.

The 22-year-old artist accrued substantial following on her socials; Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. It was her father, Matthew Schofield, who first broke the news about his daughter’s passing.

“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression , trauma , PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her,” added the mourning father.