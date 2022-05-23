Lil Baby Surprises Fans With Drake’s Cameo At Montreal Festival

The brotherly love between Drake and Lil Baby was shown to be on another level on Saturday at Lil Baby brought out his boon companion for a performance on the last day of the Montreal’s Metro Festival.

The festival that had seen top performances from prominent artists like Trippie Redd, Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Toliver, Polo G, Sheck Wes, Lakeyah, Lil Tecca, DaBaby, and 50 Cent wasn’t supposed to throw any more surprises, until Lil Baby brought his blossom friend, Drake on stage.

The duo performed their hit collaboration from Champagne Papi’s Certified Lover Boy album, “Girls Want Girls.” The thrilled audience hyped the pair as they performed while mouthing lines from the song the rapper performed. Check out a clip of their performance below:

Saturday’s performance was not the first time Drake and Lil Baby had shown one another big love on the road before, as Lil Baby 2018 joined Drake on his Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour in Atlanta.

The festival, which ended on Sunday evening, also featured performances from Nana Zen, David Campana, Emma Beko, Naya Ali, and Niska.