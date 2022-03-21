Legendary Blues Singer, Barbara Morrison Passes Away At 72

Barbara Morrison, the legendary singer, popular in the Los Angeles jazz and blues music community, has passed on. She was 72-years-old when she died.

According to her brother, Richard Morrison, Barbara passed away on Wednesday, March 16th, though cause of death was not made public. “We are working on keeping the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center open to preserve my sister’s legacy,” Richard Morrison disclosed in a statement, making reference to the facility in the L.A.-area founded by his sister way back in 2009.

In the early days of March, a GoFundMe was started for Morrison following her being admitted to the hospital with a cardiovascular disease, according to the Los Angeles Times. From the page, more than $13,000 was raised.

Born in 1949 in one of the suburbs of Detroit, Morrison, in the early 70s, moved to Los Angeles at the age 21, and went on to perform alongside legendary musicians such as Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Etta James, Nancy Wilson and Dr. John.

The late Barbara is survived by brother, Richard Morrison; two sisters, Pamela Morrison-Kersey and Armetta Morrison; and 10 nieces and nephews. Flowers and donations will be taken at the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, located at 4305 Degnan Blvd. #101, Los Angeles, CA 90008.