“Law And Order” Actor, Ned Eisenberg Dead At 65

Fans of Law & Order has just lost a familiar face in the person of Ned Eisenberg, who passed away on the 27th of February at the age 65.

The late actor was known mostly for his role as Roger Kressler, even though he also played many other roles in the franchise over the long span of over 20 years. For “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, he took on the role in 23 episodes within 2001 and 2019. The late actor’s impact was very obvious not just onscreen but also in the personal lives and work of his colleagues.

Ned Eisenberg died in his New York home after a silent, two-year battle with cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma, according to his wife and actress, Patricia Dunnock in a statement. An anonymous reader, SVU, had some kind words for her colleague in an insta post:

“MY HEART BREAKS FOR NED EISENBERG’S PASSING. WHAT A LIGHT AND HOW MUCH HE LOVED. HE WAS A GREAT ACTOR AND A WONDERFUL HUMAN BEING. WE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER HIM FOR HIS BRIGHT, MISCHIEVOUS SMILE AS WELL AS HIS OPEN HEART. NED, WE MISS YOU.”

Ned Eisenberg was the main star in the flagship series of Law and Order, playing James Granick in seven episodes between the space of 1997 and 2009.