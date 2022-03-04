background
News

“Law And Order” Actor, Ned Eisenberg Dead At 65

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 4, 2022Last Updated: March 4, 2022
0 201 1 minute read
"Law And Order" Actor, Ned Eisenberg Dead At 65 » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022
Photo credit: Steve Zak Photography/Getty Images

Fans of Law & Order has just lost a familiar face in the person of Ned Eisenberg, who passed away on the 27th of February at the age 65.

The late actor was known mostly for his role as Roger Kressler, even though he also played many other roles in the franchise over the long span of over 20 years. For “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, he took on the role in 23 episodes within 2001 and 2019. The late actor’s impact was very obvious not just onscreen but also in the personal lives and work of his colleagues.

Ned Eisenberg died in his New York home after a silent, two-year battle with cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma, according to his wife and actress, Patricia Dunnock in a statement. An anonymous reader, SVU, had some kind words for her colleague in an insta post:

Related Articles

“MY HEART BREAKS FOR NED EISENBERG’S PASSING. WHAT A LIGHT AND HOW MUCH HE LOVED. HE WAS A GREAT ACTOR AND A WONDERFUL HUMAN BEING. WE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER HIM FOR HIS BRIGHT, MISCHIEVOUS SMILE AS WELL AS HIS OPEN HEART. NED, WE MISS YOU.”

Ned Eisenberg was the main star in the flagship series of Law and Order, playing James Granick in seven episodes between the space of 1997 and 2009.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 4, 2022Last Updated: March 4, 2022
0 201 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nelly Is Apologizing For The Leak Of His Oral Sex Video On Social Media » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Nelly Is Apologizing For The Leak Of His Oral Sex…

February 9, 2022
Gunna Shares Tracklist For Upcoming "Drip Season 4" Project » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Gunna Shares Tracklist For Upcoming “Drip Season 4” Project

January 6, 2022
EARTHGANG Failed To Drop "Ghetto Gods" On Promised Release Date, Leaving Fans Stranded & Confused » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

EARTHGANG Failed To Drop “Ghetto Gods” On Promised Release Date,…

February 2, 2022
Big Sean Has Announced A New TWENTY88 Album » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Big Sean Has Announced A New TWENTY88 Album

February 7, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button